Zoom does some explaining, improves policies
Jun. 12, 2020
- The company's recent action against U.S.-based Chinese activists "fell short," Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) wrote in a blog post, offering more details about what happened.
- In May and early June, the Chinese government reached out to the platform about meetings commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. The activity is illegal in China, so Zoom terminated some of the meetings that had a significant number of mainland China participants, as well as their host accounts despite a few being based in Hong Kong and the U.S. (those have since been reinstated).
- "We will have a new process for handling similar situations," Zoom added, saying it is "developing technology over the next several days that will enable us to remove or block at the participant level based on geography.
- "This will enable us to comply with requests from local authorities when they determine activity on our platform is illegal within their borders; however, we will also be able to protect these conversations for participants outside of those borders where the activity is allowed."
