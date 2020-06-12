The debate over online speech continues to heat up ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden penned a letter to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that called for the promotion of trustworthy sources of election-related information and to quickly remove fast-spreading misinformation. Facebook should prevent campaigns and PACs from lying in paid advertisements, he added, and should set rules against threats and lies about how to vote and otherwise participate in the election.

"Just as they have done with broadcast networks - where the U.S. government prohibits rejecting politicians' campaign ads the people's elected representatives should set the rules, and we will follow them," Facebook responded in a statement.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is also facing some backlash after it stopped promoting President Trump's Snapchat account on its Discover feature, a move CEO Evan Spiegel said "is within its First Amendment rights."

Meanwhile, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has deleted 170,000 accounts that were linked to state influenced campaigns from China focusing on the Hong Kong protests. China argues that it is the biggest victim of disinformation and said Twitter should shut down accounts that smear the country (note: Twitter is blocked in mainland China).

