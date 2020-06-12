British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY), easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have initiated legal action against the U.K. government's quarantine policy, asking for a judicial review to be heard as soon as possible.

The airlines describe the rule as "flawed," saying it will have a "devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy."

Instead, they want the government to reintroduce a policy from March 10, which saw passengers from countries deemed at high risk for COVID-19 being ordered to self-isolate on arrival in the U.K.