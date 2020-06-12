S&P 500 futures bounce 2% after brutal selloff

Thursday was an ugly day on Wall Street, as stocks posted their worst day since March, though futures suggest indexes could recoup some of the massive losses. Dow +2.3% ; S&P 500 +2% ; Nasdaq +1.7%

"There's just too much cash sitting around for this to be a deep correction," said Ken Peng, head of Asia investment strategy at Citi Private Bank. "The Fed and other major central banks have already made it very clear they're there to buy the bottom basically."

"The U.S. economy will not be shut down again," added U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying testing and tracing are improving and officials understand more about how to contain outbreaks despite a rise in coronavirus cases.

On the economic calendar today, consumer sentiment and import data are set for release, while oil is holding steady at $36 following heavy overnight losses.