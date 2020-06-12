Betting or investing? Retail traders take the wheel

Another factor to consider in the current stock environment is the advance of retail traders into the market as the coronavirus pandemic sidelines many professional investors.

"Day trading has replaced sports betting as a form of entertainment," reads a headline from Axios, "and this phenomenon could partly explain the current disconnect between the economy (down) and the stock market (up)."

Big price action seen in the stocks of bankrupt companies like Hertz, J.C. Penney and Whiting Petroleum have also underlined this trend as investors rush to buy anything that moves.