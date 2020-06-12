Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) expects to file its 10-Q after completing impairment analysis and finalize the amount of any impairment charges on or before July 27.

The company says the delay is due to the complexity of the impairment analysis resulting from economic uncertainty of COVID-19.

CEO update FQ1: "The COVID-19 crisis drove the most significant downturn in our business in over 50 years. However, the disruption has not been as severe as we initially projected."

