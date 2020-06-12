Goldman Sachs lifts its outlook for auto sales in 2020 for -14.5% global growth vs. a prior view of -17.5%. The firm expects global auto sales to rise 8.5% in 2021 off the lower base.

Within the sector, Goldman points to General Motors (NYSE:GM) on a cyclical call. The firm upgrades GM to a Buy rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $36 on an expectation of strong pickup sales in the U.S. Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is lowered to a Neutral rating from Buy on a valuation check following the 133% YTD run and concerns over Model Y production issues.