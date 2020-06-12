Party City (NYSE:PRTY) reports revenue fell 19% on a constant currency basis in FQ1.

Brand comparable sales decreased 17.1%.

Total retail sales slipped 20.3% to $301.39M, due to the temporary closure of all of the company’s retail stores.

North American e-commerce sales dropped by 15.4%

Net wholesale revenues contracted 16.5% to $111.07M.

Gross margin rate deleveraged 560 bps to 28.1%.

Store count -112 Y/Y to 854.

The company re-opened over 85% of stores and expects to reduce debt by over 25% and raise ~$100M in new capital.

The company plans to close ~21 stores, open 2 new stores in the remainder of 2020.

The company plans to invest ~$35M - $40M in capital expenditures, of which ~one third invested in its retail segment, and the balance in its manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

PRTY +21.8% premarket.

