Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) announces interim data from its ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating mitapivat, an oral, small molecule allosteric activator of wild-type and a variety of mutated pyruvate kinase-R enzymes in non-transfusion-dependent α- and β-thalassemia.

The trial is fully enrolled with 20 patients, and includes a 24-week core period followed by a 2-year extension period.

The primary endpoint defined as a ≥1.0 g/dL increase in Hb concentration from baseline between week 4 and week 12 was met by 12 of 13 (92.3%) patients during 12 weeks of treatment, including all 4 (100%) α-thalassemia patients and 8 of 9 (88.9%) patients with β-thalassemia.

Seven of eight (88%) evaluable patients achieved sustained Hb response during weeks 12-24.

The mean Hb change from baseline was 1.34 g/dL over weeks 4-12.

Median (range) time to Hb increase of >1 g/dL was 3.1 (1.4-7.1) weeks.

Preliminary results for markers of hemolysis and erythropoiesis demonstrated improvements that were consistent with the Hb increase and adenosine triphosphate levels showed mean increases of up to 92%, consistent with mitapivat’s enhancement of glycolysis.

Thalassemia pivotal development plan is expected to be finalized by year-end 2020 and initiated in 2021.