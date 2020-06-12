AG Mortgage gains 13% after shrinking portfolio and leverage

  • AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) surges 13% in premarket trading after posting a Q1 loss of $14.98 per share.
  • Economic leverage ratio, though, fell to 3.3x at March 31, 2020 from 4.1x at Q4-end.
  • During the quarter ended March 31, the company sold a significant portion of its investments in order to meet margin calls that resulted from illiquidity in repurchase agreement financing and MBS markets.
  • "Going forward, we anticipate continuing to raise liquidity and reducing debt through selected asset sales," said CEO David Roberts.
  • Investment portfolio shrank to $1.6B from $4.4B during the quarter; as of May 31, MITT's investment portfolio was ~$1B, consisting of 78% residential investments and 22% commercial investments.
  • Book value per share of $2.63 at March 31, 2020 fell from $17.61 at Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Estimates book value per share was $1.80-$1.90 as of April 30, 2020.
  • As of May 31, 2020, MITT had cash and cash equivalents of ~$45M (added at 7:37 AM ET).
  • MITT won't disclose core EPS for the quarter as the measure wouldn't "appropriately capture the materially negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, liquidity, results of operations, financial condition, and ability to make distributions to our stockholders."
  • "Based on current conditions for our company, we do not anticipate paying dividends on either our common or preferred stock for the foreseeable future," Roberts said.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: AG Mortgage Investment Trust reports Q1 results (June 12)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.