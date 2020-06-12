AG Mortgage gains 13% after shrinking portfolio and leverage
Jun. 12, 2020 7:22 AM ETAG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) surges 13% in premarket trading after posting a Q1 loss of $14.98 per share.
- Economic leverage ratio, though, fell to 3.3x at March 31, 2020 from 4.1x at Q4-end.
- During the quarter ended March 31, the company sold a significant portion of its investments in order to meet margin calls that resulted from illiquidity in repurchase agreement financing and MBS markets.
- "Going forward, we anticipate continuing to raise liquidity and reducing debt through selected asset sales," said CEO David Roberts.
- Investment portfolio shrank to $1.6B from $4.4B during the quarter; as of May 31, MITT's investment portfolio was ~$1B, consisting of 78% residential investments and 22% commercial investments.
- Book value per share of $2.63 at March 31, 2020 fell from $17.61 at Dec. 31, 2019.
- Estimates book value per share was $1.80-$1.90 as of April 30, 2020.
- As of May 31, 2020, MITT had cash and cash equivalents of ~$45M (added at 7:37 AM ET).
- MITT won't disclose core EPS for the quarter as the measure wouldn't "appropriately capture the materially negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, liquidity, results of operations, financial condition, and ability to make distributions to our stockholders."
- "Based on current conditions for our company, we do not anticipate paying dividends on either our common or preferred stock for the foreseeable future," Roberts said.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
