Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) collected 96% of its scheduled rent for April and ~92% of its scheduled rent for May, with payment trends for June consistent with the timing and pace experienced in the April and May collection periods.

Reports 258K square feet of new leases signed to date in Q2.

Cash balance as of June 10 was ~$8.5M, excluding operating expense escrows of approximately $9.1M; it has ~$17.0M of availability under its secured line of credit and the senior equity secured term loan, which reflects the partial paydown of outstanding borrowings on the line of credit since May 8.

The REIT reduced its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share from 37.5 cents.

"The right-sizing of our dividend in line with our previous guidance provides us the flexibility to grow the company and take advantage of the strong fundamentals driving the demand for industrial space in our markets," said Chairman and CEO Jeff Witherell.