Wedbush Securities weighs in on what it calls a strong quarter for Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU).

"All in, we continue to see lululemon coming out of the coronavirus environment positioned better than most owing to strong demand trends, customer loyalty, advanced data analytics and execution, diversification in the supply chain, and a strong balance sheet culminating in a meaningful edge for the foreseeable future, although likely priced in trading at a 36% premium to 5-year historical P/E in the current environment," updates analyst Jen Redding. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Lululemon for value is also on the extreme low end based off investors' willingness to pay up.

Redding and team keep a Neutral rating on LULU and price target of $300 (49.9X the FY21 EPS estimate). The firm lowers it Q2 EPS estimate to $0.47 from $0.60 prior and $0.58 consensus.

Shares of LULU are down 3.28% premarket to $298.00 vs. the 52-week range of $128.85 to $324.76.

