BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces data from a range of ongoing studies evaluating BTK inhibitor Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) and PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab in blood cancers. The results were virtually presented at EHA.

Phase 1/2 study of zanubrutinib in patients with B-cell malignancies: Results from the marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) cohort showed an 80% overall response rate (ORR), including a 15% complete response rate. 66.2% of responders maintained their responses at month 18. Progression-free survival (PFS) rate at month 24 was 59.4% while the rate of overall survival (OS) was 83.2%.

Four trials testing zanubrutinib in relapsed/refractory non-germinal center B-cell-like (non-GCB) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) showed an unadjusted average ORR of 29.8%. Median PFS was 2.8 months to 4.9 months. Median OS was 8.4 months to 11.8 months.

Phase 2 study testing combination of zanubrutinib and rituximab in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL): In 20 patients with non-GCB DLBCL, the ORR was 35.0% with a median duration of response of 8.8 months. Median PKS was 3.4 months. The ORR in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) was 56.3%. Median duration of response and median PFS was not reached. The ORR in patients with r/r MZL was 60.0%.

Phase 2 study of tislelizumab in the extranodal NK/T-cell lymphoma arm showed an ORR of 31.8% with median PFS of 2.7 months.

Phase 2 study of tislelizumab in r/r NK/T-cell neoplasms showed ORR rates of 16.7% to 23.8%. Median duration of response ranged from 3.2 months to 8.2 months.