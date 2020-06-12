UMC workers guilty of Micron secret theft

Taiwan's Taichung District Court has sentenced three current and former UMC (NYSE:UMC) employees for leaking Micron (NASDAQ:MU) trade secrets to Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit, which is backed by the Chinese government.

The UMC employees were sentenced to between four and a half and six and a half years in jail and fined up to NT$6M. UMC was fined NT$100M.

Source: Economic Daily News.

Related: In November 2018, the U.S. Justice Department indicted UMC and Fujian for conspiring to steal trade secrets from Micron.