Christopher & Banks (OTCQX:CBKC) reports sales decreased 51.8% in FQ1, due to temporary store closures.

February comparable sales increased 4.9%, reflecting gains across every channel ahead of COVID-19.

Gross margin rate squeezed 2150 bps to 9.3%, due primarily to deleverage of occupancy costs and merchandise margin decline related to inventory reserves as a result of the impact from COVID-19.

Merchandise Inventories up 3.7% to $47.4M.

Store count -12 Y/Y to 445.

The company has reopened 90% of its retail store base with sales volume on average building in line with expectations.

Due to ongoing uncertainty from the COVID-19, the company is not providing FY2020 guidance.

Previously: Christopher & Banks Corporation reports Q1 results (June 12)