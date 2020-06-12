Credit Suisse upgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Neutral.

"This call reflects our view that LUV is not only a good way to invest in the N-T recovery in leisure travel demand, but it is also our favorite multiyear strategic investment with a best-in-class balance sheet that positions LUV to stage an aggressive comeback," updates analyst Jose Caiado.

Caiado notes Southwest has a clean balance sheet compared to peers and is in a strong position to take business travel share when demand picks back up. The stock is seen breaking out of its pandemic habit of trading in lockstep with the sector as a whole.

CS assigns a price target of $45 to Southwest.