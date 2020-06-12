Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) raises gross proceeds of ~$131.9M from the sale of 12.9M shares of common stock through its transferable rights offering.

BCSF received subscription requests for ~26.2M shares of common stock, including primary subscriptions for ~11.2M shares and over-subscription requests for an additional ~14.9M shares.

The primary subscription participation rate of 87% resulted in only ~1.7M shares available to fill over-subscription requests.

The transferable rights offering entitled holders of rights to purchase one new share of common stock for every four rights held at a subscription price of $10.2163 per share.

Expects to use the proceeds to repay at least $100M of outstanding debt; to support existing portfolio companies; and to make opportunistic investments, in accordance with its investment objectives and policies.