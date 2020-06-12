After yesterday's earnings report, Wedbush maintains a Neutral rating on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and raises its target from $315 to $410.
Analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe note the strong results with Digital Media ARR that "crushed Street expectations despite the uncertain COVID-19 backdrop."
The analysts also say Adobe's "Creative and Digital product footprint" show "no signs of slowing down."
Wedbush: "The company has an entrenched leadership position in the cloud digital marketing and media landscape that is unparalleled with a massive installed base showing minimal signs of churn."
Adobe shares are up 4.3% pre-market to $404.25.