Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) provides updates on the MANIFEST trial of CPI-0610 in myelofibrosis (MF). The data reflect an analysis of clinical activity in 51 first-line and 73 second-line patients.

The company is evaluating CPI-0610 in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK-inhibitor-naïve MF patients, with a primary endpoint of the proportion of patients with a ≥35% spleen volume reduction from baseline (SVR35) after 24 weeks of treatment.

CNST is also evaluating CPI-0610, either as a monotherapy in patients who are resistant to ruxolitinib and no longer on the drug, or as add-on therapy in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with a sub-optimal response to ruxolitinib or MF progression.

Spleen response rates in first-line patients at 12 weeks and 24 weeks are in line with previously reported data and differentiated from standard of care.

Signals of disease modification, such as increases in hemoglobin, conversions of transfusion-dependent patients to transfusion independence, and bone marrow fibrosis improvements were also observed.

CPI-0610 was generally well tolerated.

Constellation also plans to prioritize further clinical development of EZH2 inhibitor CPI-0209.