Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (OTCPK:BIOVF) have entered into a strategic licensing agreement for the product candidate SEL-212, designed to durably control serum uric acid, reduce immunogenicity, and allow for repeated monthly dosing for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sobi will assume responsibility for development, regulatory, and commercial activities for SEL-212 in all markets outside of China.

Sobi will make initial payments of $100M, including a $75M up-front license fee and $25M in a private placement of shares of Selecta common stock.

Selecta will receive potential milestone payments of up to $630M and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.