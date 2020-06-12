Seeking Alpha
Airline stocks rip gains after American talks zero cash burn

|About: American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)|By: , SA News Editor

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) forecasts Q2 revenue will be down around 90% on a 75% reduction in capacity.

Since the middle of May, American says it has seen positive net bookings in each of the seven advanced purchase windows that it regularly monitors, (1-6 days, 7-13 days, 14-30 days, 31-60 days, 61-90 days, 91-150 days, and 151-331 days prior to departure). American believes the trends are an indication of improving passenger demand, although at levels significantly below those experienced in the same period a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company is targeting a zero cash burn rate by the end of 2020 as demand conditions continue to improve and cost initiatives continue to gain traction.

The sector was already moving higher before the American update, but has gained further altitude since. Shares of AAL are up 9.33% premarket to $15.72. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is showing an 8.13% gain and United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) is up 10.05%. JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 9.27% higher and Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is up 7.78%.