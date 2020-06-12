American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) forecasts Q2 revenue will be down around 90% on a 75% reduction in capacity.

Since the middle of May, American says it has seen positive net bookings in each of the seven advanced purchase windows that it regularly monitors, (1-6 days, 7-13 days, 14-30 days, 31-60 days, 61-90 days, 91-150 days, and 151-331 days prior to departure). American believes the trends are an indication of improving passenger demand, although at levels significantly below those experienced in the same period a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company is targeting a zero cash burn rate by the end of 2020 as demand conditions continue to improve and cost initiatives continue to gain traction.

SEC Form 8-K