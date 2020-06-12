Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announces updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, HGB-206, evaluating gene therapy LentiGlobin in adolescents and adults with sickle cell disease (SCD). The results were virtually presented at EHA.

At data cutoff, 37 patients had been treated. All patients (n=25) in Group C were able to stop regular blood transfusions and remain transfusion-free three months post-treatment.

In 16 patients with at least six months of follow-up, median levels of gene therapy-derived anti-sickling hemoglobin were maintained, contributing at least 40% of total hemoglobin.

Annualized rates of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) and acute chest syndrome (ACS) dropped 99.5% in 14 patients with histories of VOCs and ACSs who had at least six months of follow-up. There were no reports of serious VOCs or ACS events in patients with at least six months of follow-up.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H2 2021.

A long-term follow-up study, LTF-303, is in process.