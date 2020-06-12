E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) daily average revenue trades ("DARTs") for May rose 6% M/M, reaching a record 982,000 and derivative DARTs increased 1% M/M to a record 252,000.

Trading volume continued to increase in June, with DARTs of 1.195M and derivative DARTs of 277,000 through June 10; it had its five highest DARTs volume days ever in June, with a record of 1.47M DARTs and 372,000 derivative DARTs on June 5.

Now, back to the May numbers:

Net new retail accounts of 102,403 fell 24% M/M.

Net new retail assets of $4.6B in May slipped 8% M/M, rose 254% Y/Y.

Total customer assets of $733.6B increased 8% M/M and 29% Y/Y.

Brokerage sweep deposits of $36.6B rose 3% M/M and fell 1% Y/Y.

Total customer cash and deposits of $90.0B increased 4% M/M and 49% Y/Y.