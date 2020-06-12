AG Mortgage (NYSE:MITT) had been bid sharply higher - more than doubling in a few sessions from June 4-8. Why? Probably mostly general speculative fervor in the markets, but also maybe in the hope something positive might get reported.

The company this morning, reported a Q1 loss of $14.98 per share and a roughly equivalent decline in book value per share to $2.63 as of March 31. BVPS as of the end of April is estimated at $1.80-$1.90.

Almost needless to say, but the company won't be paying any common or preferred dividends for the foreseeable future.