Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) takes on a downgrade from Morgan Stanley in addition to the Goldman Sachs cut.

MS moves to an Underweight rating and slashes its price target to $650 from $680. Analyst Adam Jonas points to headwinds and long-term risks that he thinks investors aren't pricing in, notably the prospect of U.S.-China relations worsening and the entrance of tech giants into the auto space.

"In a post-COVID world, we believe fewer and more powerful players will be in position to deploy capital and talent to solving autonomy with a 'play to win’ mindset," warns Jonas

Amazon and other tech players are called out as clear competitors for Tesla in the future, with their strategic moves in transportation and mobility in recent weeks picking up.

In addition to the base case PT of $650, Jonas has a bull case PT on Tesla of $1,200 and bear case PT of $190 (It's hard to be dead wrong with that range).