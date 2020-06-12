Seeking Alpha
Financials  | M&A

Compass Point sees potential Taubman deal for $36-$42/share

|About: Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)|By: , SA News Editor

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGclimbs 5.8% and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCOinches up 0.4% in premarket trading after Compass Point sees potential for Taubman to agree to a $36-$42 per share deal with Simon, according to headlines on the Bloomberg terminal.

Taubman closed trading at $36.27 on Thursday.

In February, Simon agreed to pay $52.50 per share, but pulled out of the deal earlier this week saying Taubman breached its obligations and failed to take steps to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as others in the industry have.

Previously: Simon Property pulls plug on Taubman deal (June 10)