Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) climbs 5.8% and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) inches up 0.4% in premarket trading after Compass Point sees potential for Taubman to agree to a $36-$42 per share deal with Simon, according to headlines on the Bloomberg terminal.

Taubman closed trading at $36.27 on Thursday.

In February, Simon agreed to pay $52.50 per share, but pulled out of the deal earlier this week saying Taubman breached its obligations and failed to take steps to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as others in the industry have.

