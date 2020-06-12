Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) climbs 5.8% and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) inches up 0.4% in premarket trading after Compass Point sees potential for Taubman to agree to a $36-$42 per share deal with Simon, according to headlines on the Bloomberg terminal.

If both companies "come to their senses" and agree to that range, it "would allow both sets of shareholders to claim victory," writes Compass Point analyst Floris van Dijkum in a note.

Taubman closed trading at $36.27 on Thursday.

The market seems to agree with this assessment, as TCO shares held up better than others during yesterday's market correction, van Dijkum said.

If there had been no bid from SPG, many investors believe that TCO would be trading at $15-$20, based on van Dijkum's discussions.

"Yet when we look at the current implied cap rates of both MAC and SPG at around 8.5%, we believe that TCO shares could plummet more than 75%, all the way to $8.50 if they were to trade at a similar implied cap rate," van Dijkum writes.

In February, Simon agreed to pay $52.50 per share, but pulled out of the deal earlier this week saying Taubman breached its obligations and failed to take steps to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as others in the industry have.

Previously: Simon Property pulls plug on Taubman deal (June 10)