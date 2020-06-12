TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announces data from Phase 1 study evaluating TG-1701, an once, selective, BTK inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with umbralisib and ublituximab (U2) in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma, as well as long term data from a Phase 1/1b study evaluating the combination of umbralisib and ibrutinib in relapsed/refractory CLL and mantle cell lymphoma at European Hematology Association.

TG-1701 continues to exhibit an encouraging safety and efficacy profile, both as a monotherapy and in triplet combination with U2, with additional patients now treated and with longer follow-up.

Long-term data was seen for the all-oral combination of umbralisib and ibrutinib, which similarly demonstrated continued improvement in overall response rates, and identified no long-term safety signals at over 3.5 years of follow-up, underscoring the potential combinability of umbralisib with BTK therapy.