President Trump retweets Richard Grenell, who says Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) "should now be barred from federal government contracts - there should be consequences for not selling technology to police departments."

Yesterday, Microsoft said it doesn't sell facial recognition technology to police departments and won't until there's national legislation in place to govern the tech's use.

Earlier in the week, IBM exited facial recognition technology, and Amazon banned police from using its tech for the next year.

Grenell is the former acting director of national intelligence under the Trump administration.