FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +23.1% pre-market after reporting an in-line FQ2 loss and a doubling of revenues to $18.9M from the prior-year period.

The company's net loss of $14.7M, or $0.07/share, compared with a loss of $19.5M, or $2.06/share, a year earlier.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was -$3.3M vs. -$14.5M in the prior-year quarter; backlog as of April 30 rose 6% Y/Y to $1.34B.

FuelCell says it expects its manufacturing facility in Torrington, Conn., to remain closed through at least June 22 due to COVID-19 precautions.

The company says it amended its credit facility with Orion Energy Partners, in which the lenders under the credit agreement will make available certain delayed-draw loans of up to $35M.