Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) announces new data from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, MANIFEST, evaluating BET protein inhibitor CPI-0610 in patients with a rare type of bone marrow cancer called myelofibrosis. The results were virtually presented at EHA.

72.5% (n=37/51) of patients receiving CPI-0610 plus Incyte's Jakafi (ruxolitinib) in a first-line setting achieved a 35% reduction in spleen volume (SVR35) at week 12. 63.3% (n=19/30) achieved SVR35 at week 24. 58.6% (n=17/29) achieved a 50% improvement in Total Symptom Score (TSS50) at week 24.

In patients receiving CPI-0610 alone in a second-line setting, 21.4% (n=3/14) of transfusion-dependent (TD) patients converted to transfusion independence (TI). 23.8% (n=5/21) of evaluable non-TD patients achieved SVR35 and 47.4% (n=9/19) of evaluable non-TD patients achieved TSS50 at week 24.

In ruxolitinib-experienced patients receiving CPI-0610 + ruxolitinib (second-line setting), 34.4% (n=11/32) of evaluable TD patients converted to TI. 22.2% (n=4/18) of evaluable non-TD patients achieved SVR35 and 36.8% (n=7/19) of evaluable non-TD patients achieved TSS50 at week 24.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events for CPI-0610 monotherapy were thrombocytopenia, anemia, diarrhea and respiratory tract infection. There were six discontinuations.