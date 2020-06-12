Shares of Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) are spiking in pre-market action, up nearly 55% after reports late yesterday that the company is seeking to issue $1B in stock. Raising capital could put the company on a pathway to assuaging some worries over its ability to pay near-term liabilities.

The stock has been volatile of late and is indicated to open near $3.00/share - about 45% off its post bankruptcy filing highs, but well off recent lows set as investors keep a close eye on developments in shares and whether the equity will remain.

As a reminder, the rental car company in a filing Wednesday disclosed that it appealed the decision by the NYSE to delist its shares and requested a hearing. The company noted that shares will continue to trade until the resolution of that appeal. "There can be no assurance that the NYSE will grant the Company’s request for continued listing at the hearing and whether there will be equity value in the Company’s common stock," the filing concluded.

In late May, Hertz was in discussions over $400M in lease payments with creditors, and as part of the Chapter 11 reorganization, had about $19B in debt (some $4.3B in corporate bonds and loans, and $14.4B in vehicle-backed debt).

The rental car company's stock is now ranked in the top 50 of favorites among those using Robinhood, according to the latest tracker data. Peer Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is up 12% in pre-market trading.

Note: Yesterday, Hertz insiders fade Robinhood traders.