CHK, FCEL among premarket gainers

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) +304% .

KBS Fashion (NASDAQ:KBSF) +132% .

ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN) +62% on entering into $49.7M arrangement with Shandong Huaye.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) +49% on issuing new shares.

Jiayin (NASDAQ:JFIN) +43% .

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) +43% on partnership agreement with China-listed financial IT company.

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) +35% on Q1 results.

Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:CLWT) +35% .

XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) +32% .

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) +30% .

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +28% on resuming luxury hotel in Tribeca.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) +26% .

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) +26% .

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) +25% .

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +24% on Q2 results.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +23% .

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) +23% . as FDA has designated anti-DKK1 antibody an Orphan Drug in U.S. for gastric cancer.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) +23% .

Oil States (NYSE:OIS) +18% .

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) +22% .

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) +21% .

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) +21% on moving local high school awards events to online broadcast.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) +21% .

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) +18% .