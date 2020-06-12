Take-Two +2.1% as MKM upgrades on new 'GTA' potential

  • Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 2.1% premarket following an upgrade to Buy at MKM Partners, from Neutral.
  • That's after MKM heard about the plans for an enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V, a perennial vidoegame cash cow, for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console.
  • That makes it a "means to migrate current GTA Online players to next-gen consoles," analyst Eric Handler says, and the game should have a positive impact on fiscal 2022 estimates.
  • The firm's raised its price target to $160 from $145, implying 19% upside.
