CLPS +34% premarket on signing partnership agreement with an established China-listed company
Jun. 12, 2020 9:20 AM ETCLPS Incorporation (CLPS)CLPSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) is up 34% as it signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with a Chinese company listed on one of the domestic Chinese stock exchanges. The company is an established financial IT company in China and one of China's leading financial asset risk management solution providers.
- Through the Memorandum, CLPS and the company have agreed to leverage each other's advantages and resources, and will explore joint investment opportunities going forward.
- "We hope to continuously expand our globally competitive business through industry cooperation and mutual promotion with market leaders. The complementary advantages of this partnership will enable us to achieve further growth in the financial IT field," commented Raymond Lin, CEO of CLPS.