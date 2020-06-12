Bitauto jumps 9% premarket on going-private plans

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) has entered into an agreement and Plan of Merger with Yiche Holding and and Yiche Mergersub.

Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will be acquired by an investor consortium led by Morespark Limited, an affiliate of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Hammer Capital in an all-cash transaction that values the Company's equity at ~$1.1B.

At the time of the merger, each ADS will cease to exist and exchange for $16.00/ADS in cash without interest, except for certain shares owned by the affiliates, which will be rolled over in the transaction.

The Merger is currently expected to close in the second half of 2020.

Shares +9% premarket.

Previously: Bitauto forms committee to evaluate go-private offer (Sept. 19, 2019)