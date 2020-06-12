NetEase +0.9% as Goldman starts at Buy

Jun. 12, 2020 9:26 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)NTESBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is up 0.9% in premarket trading after an initiation at Buy by Goldman Sachs, following on the company's successful debut of its Hong Kong listing.
  • Shares increased more than 9% in Hong Kong after coming out Thursday. The stock will be added to the Hang Seng composite index effective June 26.
  • Goldman has set a price target of HK$147, implying 14% upside.
  • Street analysts on the whole are Bullish on NetEase, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.