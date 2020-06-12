NetEase +0.9% as Goldman starts at Buy
Jun. 12, 2020 9:26 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)NTESBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is up 0.9% in premarket trading after an initiation at Buy by Goldman Sachs, following on the company's successful debut of its Hong Kong listing.
- Shares increased more than 9% in Hong Kong after coming out Thursday. The stock will be added to the Hang Seng composite index effective June 26.
- Goldman has set a price target of HK$147, implying 14% upside.
- Street analysts on the whole are Bullish on NetEase, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.