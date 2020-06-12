Schwab core net new assets increase 15% in May vs. April

  • Charles Schwab's (SCHW +2.4%) core net new assets from new and existing clients totaled $17.6B in May, rising 2% Y/Y and 15% M/M.
  • Total client assets of $4.01T at month-end rose 14% Y/Y and 6% M/M.
  • Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $2.05T on May 31, 2020, up 11% Y/Y and 5% M/M.
  • Active brokerage accounts of 14.0M at month-end increased 17% Y/Y and 9% M/M.
  • Schwab CFO Peter Crawford notes that Schwab's acquisition of USAA's investment management company boosts its Investors Services footprint, adding to the segment's asset base by 4% and account base by 12%.
  • Schwab expects to incur remaining integration expense of ~$55M-$60M over the course of the year, with most of it being booked during Q2.
