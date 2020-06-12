WW +4% after attracting new bull
Jun. 12, 2020 9:37 AM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)WWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Guggenheim starts off coverage on WW International (NASDAQ:WW) with a Buy rating on its view the digital upside is hard to ignore.
- The positive outlook on WW follows a period when the stock lost ground to Peloton in the working out/weight loss space.
- "We believe the company stands to benefit from the meaningful transition of its platform toward digital services, along with potential growth from upcoming product innovation and the potential reformatting of the Studio business over time. While COVID-19 has clearly disrupted operations, we believe much of these concerns are embedded in investor expectations at this point – and moving forward, this category could stand to be a net beneficiary of the themes that resonate from the current environment."
- The firm assigns a price target of $28 to WW.
- Shares of WW are up 4.05% in early trading.