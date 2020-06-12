Principia Biopharma (PRNB +2.9% ) announces positive data on durability of response from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of its investigational treatment, rilzabrutinib at the European Hematology Association.

A total of 47 heavily pre-treated patients with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) have been enrolled with a median follow-up of 18 weeks.

The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients able to achieve two or more consecutive platelet counts, separated by at least 5 days, of ≥ 50,000/μL and an increase of platelet count of ≥20,000/μL from baseline, without use of rescue medication.

50% of patients treated for at least 12 weeks (n=26), achieved the primary endpoint.

In the overall patient population, the primary endpoint was met by 43% of patients, irrespective of dose and duration of treatment.

53% achieved a clinically significant platelet count of ≥30,000/µL on day eight.

Among the patients that achieved the primary endpoint, 79% had a platelet count ≥30,000/µL by day eight, and these patients had sustained responses ≥50,000/µL for 71% of the time.

Principia plans to initiate pivotal Phase 3 trial in ITP by year-end.