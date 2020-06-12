Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK +1.8% ) announces results from two clinical trials evaluating Ninlaro (ixazomib) in multiple myeloma (MM) patients. The results were presented at EHA.

The Phase 3 TOURMALINE-MM4 study assessing Ninlaro alone as first-line maintenance therapy in MM patients not treated with stem cell transplant met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus placebo with 34% (hazard ratio = 0.66) less risk of cancer progression or death. Specifically, median PFS in the treatment arm was 17.4 months compared to 9.4 months in the control arm. Overall survival, a secondary endpoint, has not yet matured.

Updated data from the US MM-6 study showed an increase in response rate to 70% from 62% in MM patients receiving Velcade (bortezomib) who switched to Ninlaro-based treatment.

Ninlaro, combined with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, is approved for relapsed/refractory MM in more than 65 countries.