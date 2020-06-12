Playa Hotels & Resorts rallies after raising funds
Jun. 12, 2020 9:47 AM ETPlaya Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)PLYABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA +10.3%) says it raised $204M of additional debt financing from affiliates of Davidson Kempner Capital Management.
- The financing consisted of a $94M credit facility maturing in April of 2024 with an effective interest rate of 9.25% and a $110M property loan agreement secured by the Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Cap Cana and the Hilton Rose Hall maturing in July of 2025 with an effective interest rate of 9.25%.
- The company has also sold $20M worth of shares to affiliates of Davidson Kempner Capital Management at a price of $4.10 per share in a private transaction.
- Source: Press Release