Playa Hotels & Resorts rallies after raising funds

Jun. 12, 2020 9:47 AM ETPlaya Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)PLYABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA +10.3%) says it raised $204M of additional debt financing from affiliates of Davidson Kempner Capital Management.
  • The financing consisted of a $94M credit facility maturing in April of 2024 with an effective interest rate of 9.25% and a $110M property loan agreement secured by the Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Cap Cana and the Hilton Rose Hall maturing in July of 2025 with an effective interest rate of 9.25%.
  • The company has also sold $20M worth of shares to affiliates of Davidson Kempner Capital Management at a price of $4.10 per share in a private transaction.
  • Source: Press Release
