Stocks open with big bounce after yesterday's rout

A buy-the-dip mentality takes hold in the early going following Wall Street's worst showing since mid-March; Dow +3% , S&P 500 +2.4% , Nasdaq +2.6% .

Investors are returning to names dependent upon a successful reopening of the economy, including Carnival ( +13.4% ), United Airlines ( +13% ) and American Airlines ( +16.3% ); all were hit hard during yesterday's selloff.

European bourses are firmly higher, with France's CAC +2% , U.K.'s FTSE +1.6% and Germany's DAX +1.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.7% while China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

Was yesterday's rout just a blip or the first sign of more to come? "Given the magnitude of the rally, it would shock me if we had a one-day selloff and that's it," says Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Andrew Slimmon.

Today's early risk-on tone is matched by a weaker dollar while Treasury prices drop, sending the yield on the 10-year note back above 0.7%.