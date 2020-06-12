Stocks open with big bounce after yesterday's rout

A buy-the-dip mentality takes hold in the early going following Wall Street's worst showing since mid-March; Dow +3%, S&P 500 +2.4%, Nasdaq +2.6%.
Investors are returning to names dependent upon a successful reopening of the economy, including Carnival (+13.4%), United Airlines (+13%) and American Airlines (+16.3%); all were hit hard during yesterday's selloff.
European bourses are firmly higher, with France's CAC +2%, U.K.'s FTSE +1.6% and Germany's DAX +1.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.7% while China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.
Was yesterday's rout just a blip or the first sign of more to come? "Given the magnitude of the rally, it would shock me if we had a one-day selloff and that's it," says Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Andrew Slimmon.
Today's early risk-on tone is matched by a weaker dollar while Treasury prices drop, sending the yield on the 10-year note back above 0.7%.
WTI crude oil +1% to $36.72/bbl but heads for its first weekly loss since late April as U.S. crude inventories reach record highs.