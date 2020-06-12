Benchmark - as of April, a new bear on Netflix (NFLX +1.5% ) - has reiterated its Sell rating yet again.

A week ago, it reinforced its outlook after reviewing figures indicating the stay-at-home story was starting to fade, and noting that the return of live sports would present a headwind.

Now it notes new outperformance is likely to renewed worries about the coronavirus, but it still has the same concerns - notably valuation (after the stock has seen a significant run-up despite little change to consensus estimates), and uncertainty around Asia Pacific growth - an area that bulls are pointing to encouragingly. Benchmark has noted that international sales contribution is being hit by softness in the U.S. dollar.

Benchmark's $340 price target today implies 21% downside.