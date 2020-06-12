Caterpillar (CAT +2.8% ) reports rolling three-month retail machine sales ending in May fell 23%, roughly matching the 22% drop posted in the period ending in April.

By region: North America machine sales sank 36% after falling 27% in April, Asia/Pacific sales slipped just 1% after a 17% drop, Latin America sales slumped 31% after falling 28%, and Europe-Africa-Middle East May sales fell 14% vs. 15% in the previous rolling period.

Total worldwide energy and transportation retail sales fell 17% in the latest rolling period vs. a 19% decline in the prior period.

Shares nevertheless are rebounding from yesterday's 8% drubbing.