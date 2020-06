HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is up 6.7% after B. Riley FBR has reiterated its Buy rating on the stock.

It's pointing to board refreshment (spurred by the company's proxy dispute with MG Capital) that it notes has resulted in a new CEO, with Wayne Barr Jr. succeeding Phil Falcone.

There are several potential catalysts to support a value of $8.50/share, the firm says - which implies 155% upside.

Street analysts are Very Bullish on the stock, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.