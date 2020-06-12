Sierra Oncology (SRRA +7.2% ) announces long-term safety and dose intensity data on momelotinib, a JAK1, JAK2 and ACVR1 inhibitor, in more than 550 myelofibrosis patients. The results were presented at EHA.

Over periods as long as 10 years, increases in hemoglobin levels were sustained compared to decreases in those receiving Incyte's Jakafi (ruxolitinib). Higher mean platelet counts were also observed in patients receiving momelotinib.

No new safety signals or evidence of cumulative toxicity have been observed, including patients receiving full-dose momelotinib.