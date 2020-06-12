Starbucks (SBUX +3.3% ) says workers will be allowed to wear attire and accessories in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

While the chain has a policy against wearing clothing with political messaging, it has in the past supported different movements.

The chain already had plans to make 250K shirts available to workers in its company-owned cafes in the U.S. and Canada in support of racial equality before some social media protests circulated suggesting a boycott for not allowing staff to wear protest clothing and accessories

The company has been in the political debate several times in the past with no major disruption to the global growth story.

Shares of SBUX have underperformed the S&P 500 Index and SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the pandemic, but not by as much of a margin as some analysts expected with the business model based on stores being the "third place" to gather.