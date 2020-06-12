Raymond James analyst Buck Horne downgrades Essex Property Trust (ESS -1.1% ) and Apartment Investment and Management (AIV -0.2% ) on increasing concerns over rent collection in California and the state's tenant-friendly political climate.

Cash rent collections and pricing in some of California's markets, especially Los Angeles, are under "increasing pressure through the first week of June," Horne writes in a note; the city represents ~20% of AIV's net operating income and is one of six West Coast markets that together account for 87% of ESS's NOI.

There's another state-wide rent control ballot initiative in November, he adds.

Cuts ESS to Underperform from Market Perform and AIV to Market Perform form Outperform.