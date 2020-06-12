Rennova Health (OTCPK:RNVA +50.0% ) entered into an agreement on June 10, 2020 with TPT Global Tech (OTCPK:TPTW -1.3% ) to merge its software and genetic testing interpretation divisions, Health Technology Solutions and Advanced Molecular Services Group into a public company. This would be post TPT completing a merger of its wholly owned subsidiary, InnovaQor, Inc. with the public company.

The agreement is expected to complete in Q3, resulting in the target public company being called InnovaQor.

TPT shareholders will receive ~2.5M common shares in InnovaQor while remaining 2.5M would be received and retained with TPT. Rennova would receive ~$22M of preferred shares of which $5M will be converted to common shares and distributed to its shareholders on relevant approvals.